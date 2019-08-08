ha voluto salutare il Manchester City,. Il messaggio del terzino brasiliano, postato sul suo profilo Instagram,​ è un sentito addio al mondo City, di cui conserverà grandi ricordi."È stato un piacere ed una grande avventura far parte della famiglia City in questi due anni. Ho avuto molti titoli e soddisfazioni, ma la cosa più importante è stata sentire il rispetto dei tifosi, oltre agli stretti rapporti di amicizia intrecciati con ognuno dei membri dello staff e del personale. Vi auguro il meglio per il futuro, Go City. Go Blues!