LE PAROLE - "È stato un piacere ed una grande avventura far parte della famiglia City in questi due anni. Ho avuto molti titoli e soddisfazioni, ma la cosa più importante è stata sentire il rispetto dei tifosi, oltre agli stretti rapporti di amicizia intrecciati con ognuno dei membri dello staff e del personale. Vi auguro il meglio per il futuro, Go City. Go Blues!
Foi um prazer e uma linda aventura ser parte da família @mancity durante essas duas temporadas. . Muitas conquistas e títulos, porém a mais importante foi conseguir o respeito dos fãs e me sentir amigo pessoal de cada um dos trabalhadores do clube. . Desejo tudo de melhor para o futuro! Um abraço azul! . . It was a pleasure and a beautiful adventure to be part of the Manchester City family during these two seasons. . Many achievements and titles, but the most important was to get the respect of the fans and become close friend with each of the club staff and personnel. . I wish you all the best for the future! Go City. Go Blues!