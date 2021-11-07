Dopo il deludente pareggio in Conference League, la Roma non rialza la testa e perde 3 a 2 contro il Venezia. Di seguito il tabellino del match:VENEZIA (4-3-2-1): Romero; Mazzocchi (dal 32’st Ebuehi), Ceccaroni, Caldara, Haps; Busio, Ampadu, Crnigoj (dal 1’st Sigurdsson); Aramu (dal 32’st Tessmann), Kiyine (dal 24’st Modolo); Okereke (dal . All. P. ZanettiROMA (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Kumbulla (dal 21’st Carles Perez), Ibanez; Karsdrop (dal 38’st Zalewsky), Veretout, Cristante, Pellegrini, El Shaarawy (dal 32’st Zaniolo); Shomurodov (dal 38’st Mayoral), Abraham. All. J. MourinhoArbitro: G. AurelianoMarcatori: 3’pt Caldara (V), 43’pt Shomurodov (R), 47’pt Abraham, 20’st Aramu (V) (r), 30’st Okereke (V)Ammoniti: 16’pt Karsdrop (R), 2’st Kiyine (V), 33’st Abraham (R), 50’st Romero (V)