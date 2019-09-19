Rodrigo al 100%. Il centrocampista del Manchester City, arrivato in estate alla corte di Pep Guardiola, ha concluso un clamoroso 82/82 nella partita vinta ieri sera dai Citizens contro lo Shakhtar Donetsk. Non si tratta di un record, però. In tal senso ad avere il primato è Andrea Barzagli, che con la maglia della Juventus contro lo Sporting concluse addirittura un 96/96 nell'ottobre del 2017. Per Rodrigo e per il City, però, è senza dubbio un'ottima notizia.