82 - Rodrigo completed all 82 passes that he attempted in Manchester City's win against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League last night; the most passes with a 100% success rate in the competition since October 2017 (Barzagli for Juventus v Sporting CP - 96/96). Control. pic.twitter.com/izkgfHtGfB— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 19, 2019
City, Rodrigo 'come' Barzagli: il dato è clamoroso
Rodrigo al 100%. Il centrocampista del Manchester City, arrivato in estate alla corte di Pep Guardiola, ha concluso un clamoroso 82/82 nella partita vinta ieri sera dai Citizens contro lo Shakhtar Donetsk. Non si tratta di un record, però. In tal senso ad avere il primato è Andrea Barzagli, che con la maglia della Juventus contro lo Sporting concluse addirittura un 96/96 nell'ottobre del 2017. Per Rodrigo e per il City, però, è senza dubbio un'ottima notizia.