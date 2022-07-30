'Home debut, ️️ special friends of mine that visited me and a very important win ! What else? Come on @lafc !!!'.
Chiellini sui social: 'Degli amici speciali sono venuti a trovarmi'
L'ex difensore della Juve, Giorgio Chiellini, ha postato un messaggio sui social in cui ha raccontato l'incontro avvenuto con i suoi ex compagni.
'Home debut, ️️ special friends of mine that visited me and a very important win ! What else? Come on @lafc !!!'.
'Home debut, ️️ special friends of mine that visited me and a very important win ! What else? Come on @lafc !!!'.