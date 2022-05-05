L'incredibile nottata del Bernabeu porta in dote a Carlo Ancelotti un altro record storico: l'allenatore italiano ha raggiunto infatti la sua quinta finale di Champions League da allenatore. Tre col Milan (2003, 2005, 2007) e due con il Real Madrid (2014, 2022): superati Marcello Lippi, Alex Ferguson and Jürgen Klopp.

                                                                                                                                                  