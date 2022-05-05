5 - Carlo Ancelotti has reached his fifth UEFA Champions League final (2003, 2005 and 2007 with AC Milan, 2014 and 2022 with Real Madrid), the most of any manager in the competition's history. Grande. pic.twitter.com/61IciOWNFG— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2022
Champions, record di Ancelotti: superato anche Lippi
L'incredibile nottata del Bernabeu porta in dote a Carlo Ancelotti un altro record storico: l'allenatore italiano ha raggiunto infatti la sua quinta finale di Champions League da allenatore. Tre col Milan (2003, 2005, 2007) e due con il Real Madrid (2014, 2022): superati Marcello Lippi, Alex Ferguson and Jürgen Klopp.