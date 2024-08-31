Champions League Juventus: il calendario della prima fase
- Juventus-PSV Eindhoven: martedì 17 settembre ore 18.45
- Lipsia-Juventus: mercoledì 2 ottobre ore 21.00
- Juventus-Stoccarda: martedì 22 ottobre ore 21.00
- Lille-Juventus: martedì 5 novembre ore 21.00
- Aston Villa-Juventus: mercoledì 27 novembre ore 21.00
- Juventus-Manchester City: mercoledì 11 dicembre ore 21.00
- Brugge-Juventus: martedì 21 gennaio ore 21.00
- Juventus-Benfica: mercoledì 29 gennaio ore 21.00
