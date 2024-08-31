commenta
Ora il quadro è completo. La UEFA ha reso noti date e orari delle otto partite della prima fase della Champions League, che vedrà protagonista anche la Juventus. Questa fase della competizione si svilupperà tra la metà di settembre e la fine di gennaio.
 

Champions League Juventus: il calendario della prima fase

  • Juventus-PSV Eindhoven: martedì 17 settembre ore 18.45
  • Lipsia-Juventus: mercoledì 2 ottobre ore 21.00
  • Juventus-Stoccarda: martedì 22 ottobre ore 21.00
  • Lille-Juventus: martedì 5 novembre ore 21.00
  • Aston Villa-Juventus: mercoledì 27 novembre ore 21.00
  • Juventus-Manchester City: mercoledì 11 dicembre ore 21.00
  • Brugge-Juventus: martedì 21 gennaio ore 21.00
  • Juventus-Benfica: mercoledì 29 gennaio ore 21.00



