FUTURO RABIOT POGBA- "Rabiot è legato a quello che farà la Juventus. Secondo me vuole restare, ma punta a giocare la Champions League. Pogba ha avuto tanti infortuni, ha bisogno di tempo per tornare quello che era. È una situazione difficile da gestire, è deluso".
Calciomercato Juve, la rivelazione su Rabiot: 'Vuole restare ma...'
FUTURO RABIOT POGBA- "Rabiot è legato a quello che farà la Juventus. Secondo me vuole restare, ma punta a giocare la Champions League. Pogba ha avuto tanti infortuni, ha bisogno di tempo per tornare quello che era. È una situazione difficile da gestire, è deluso".