Benout Cauet ha parlato a TvPlay del futuro di Adrien Rabiot e Paul Pogba. Le sue parole: 

FUTURO RABIOT POGBA- "Rabiot è legato a quello che farà la Juventus. Secondo me vuole restare, ma punta a giocare la Champions League. Pogba ha avuto tanti infortuni, ha bisogno di tempo per tornare quello che era. È una situazione difficile da gestire, è deluso".                                                           
                                                                                                                                                                            