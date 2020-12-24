Negli ultimi giorni ha fatto grande notizia la decisione di Budweiser, che ha deciso di regalare una birra a ciascun portiere battuto da Leo Messi in carriera nei 644 gol realizzati con la maglia del Barcellona. Tutto questo per celebrare il nuovo record, con cui ha superato quello storico di Pelé, realizzato con il Santos.

Birre che sono arrivate anche a Buffon, che ha replicato così: "@budfootball... grazie per le birre. Lo prendo come un complimento. Abbiamo combattuto grandi battaglie nel corso degli anni! Congratulazioni per aver battuto il record dei 644 gol con una sola maglia #Messi! E' davvero un risultato incredibile". 

 