Chiara Beccari, attaccante classe 2004 della Juventus Women ma ora in prestito al Sassuolo, rientra tra le dieci finaliste per l'European Golden Girl, premio di Tuttosport. Di seguito l'elenco delle dieci candidate: 
CHIARA BECCARI – Sassuolo, att
ESMEE BRUGTS – Barcellona, att
GIULIA DRAGONI – Barcellona, cc
LINDA CAICEDO – Real Madrid, att
VICKY BECHO – Lione, att
MARY FOWLER – Manchester City, att
LAURINA FAZER – Psg, cc
KATHRINE MOLLER KUHL – Arsenal, cc
SALMA PARALLUELO – Barcellona, att
VICKY LOPEZ – Barcellona, att

La Juventus Women ha fatto i complimenti alla giocatrice. Di seguito il post.                                        
                                                                                                                        
 