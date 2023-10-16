Carlo Ancelotti, allenatore del Real Madrid, ha parlato a Radio Radio: "La ludopatia è una malattia, è stata una grave leggerezza di questi ragazzi che sono entrati in questo sistema e vanno curati. Ora la giustizia farà il suo corso ma è una leggerezza di ragazzi che hanno infranto una regola sportiva abbastanza chiara e coinvolgere tutto il calcio mi sembra esagerato"."Il Milan ha fatto un ottimo mercato, acquistando giocatori di esperienza ma anche giovani interessanti. Anche se ha pareggiato entrambe le sfide, in Europa sta facendo bene. Nella lotta Scudetto bisogna mettere anche la Juventus, che non ha le coppe, e il Napoli".