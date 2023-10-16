SULLO SCUDETTO - "Il Milan ha fatto un ottimo mercato, acquistando giocatori di esperienza ma anche giovani interessanti. Anche se ha pareggiato entrambe le sfide, in Europa sta facendo bene. Nella lotta Scudetto bisogna mettere anche la Juventus, che non ha le coppe, e il Napoli".
Ancelotti: 'Scommesse? Grave leggerezza ma questo non è giusto. Per lo scudetto la Juve c'è'
